Nepal bans selling and eating pani-puri

June 27, 2022

Kathmandu: Pani-puri is such a food that could find it in many big food outlets on the street. Its popularity is much in India, Pakistan and Nepal, but Nepal has banned its citizens from eating pani-puri/golgappa.

In view of the increasing cases of cholera in the Kathmandu Valley, Lalitpur Metropolitan City has currently banned the sale of golgappas. At present, its sale will be prohibited in this part of the country till further orders.

According to reports, Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) decided to stop the sale and distribution of pani-puri in the city. Announcing this, the officials said that cholera bacteria have been found in the water used in pani-puri. Apart from this, many people are also increasingly falling prey to cholera.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Health and Population, cholera has been confirmed in 7 more people in Kathmandu Valley. Now the total number of cholera patients in the valley has gone up to 12.

According to Chumanlal Das, Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Ministry of Health, five cases with cholera have been identified in Kathmandu Metropolis and one each in Chandragiri Municipality and Budhanilkantha Municipality. The treatment of the infected is going on at Sukarraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital, Teku.

Earlier, five cases of cholera were found in different parts of the capital. Two of the infected have already been treated and discharged. Meanwhile, the Nepal Ministry of Health and Population has urged people to immediately visit their nearest health centre if they show any symptoms of cholera. The Ministry has requested everyone to be alert. On the other hand, according to city Police chiefSitaram Hachethu, internal preparations have been made to stop the sale of golgappas in the crowded areas and corridor areas in the city.