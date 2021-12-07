Dry days from tomorrow 4 pm till midnight of Dec. 10

December 7, 2021

Public campaigning for MLC polls to close on Dec. 8, 4 pm

Mysuru: Sale and consumption of liquor has been prohibited for the biennial MLC elections.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has directed shutting down of wine stores and bars in Mysuru city and district for two days from Dec. 8 (tomorrow) in the light of the elections to 25 seats of the Legislative Council on Dec. 10.

In an order, establishments selling liquor have been directed to shut operations from 4 pm on Dec. 8 to the midnight of Dec. 10. With this, all liquor vendors, pubs and bars will remain closed till midnight of Dec. 10 from tomorrow 4 pm in designated areas of the district. All these establishments will start functioning only from the morning of Dec. 11.

“The ban on liquor is to prevent anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation after consuming it and indulging in acts of violence that will disrupt free and fair polling,” said the order.

Along with the order, the DC stated that all public campaigning for the MLC polls will come to an end on Dec. 8 at 4 pm.