“Change yourself or there’ll be changes,” PM warns BJP MPs

December 7, 2021

‘Even children do not repeat mistakes. It is not good for me to treat you like children’

New Delhi: BJP MPs absent from or irregular in attending the Parliament were pulled up this morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning them, “change yourself or there will be changes.”

In a strong warning, the Prime Minister — who has repeatedly advised his party MPs and Ministers to be disciplined, punctual and not speak out of turn — chided BJP leaders for behaving “like children”.

“Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don’t change yourself, there will be changes in due course,” the Prime Minister said at a meeting of the BJP’s Parliamentary Party in New Delhi.

Senior Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present.

BJP’s National President J.P. Nadda was also present.

Modi remarked that when children are pointed out a mistake again and again, even they don’t repeat it. He asked the MPs to work for the people of the country. He said, “Do Surya Namaskar and participate in this competition (of attendance), it will keep everyone healthy.”

The Prime Minister’s words of warning come as the BJP faces a furious opposition in the on-going winter session of the Parliament, with the ruling party cornered on a variety of issues, including 14 civilian deaths after the botched Army operation in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday.

The Government also faces fury over the suspension of 12 opposition MPs for this session; the MPs were suspended for their role in shocking chaos that marred the final day of the previous session.