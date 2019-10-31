Vallabhbhai’s dream is now fulfilled: PM Modi

October 31, 2019

Kevadiya: Paying rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadiya, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, I dedicate the decision to abrogate Article 370 taken on Aug. 5, 2019 to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We’re fortunate that we could fulfil Sardar Patel’s incomplete dream. Chanakya also must be given the credit of uniting the country and after him this job of uniting India was done by Sardar Patel.”

“Jammu and Kashmir was the only state with Article 370, the only State where terrorism killed more than 40,000 people in the past decades. We were divided by a wall. But, Sardar Patel’s dream is now fulfilled, the wall has been demolished by us,” Modi said, amidst cheering audience.

“The physical and emotional connectivity between the North East and Rest of India was questioned on several occasions in the past. That situation has changed now. The problems that stood for decades have headed towards getting solved,” he added.

With the 182-metre ‘Statue of Unity’ towering over the event, Modi said the statue, tallest in the world, inspires the entire nation. “There will be political stability in Jammu and Kashmir. The game of government formation for personal benefits will be stopped. Discrimination on the basis of region will be stopped,” he declared.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the “Ekta Diwas Parade” and administer the oath of national integration before heading to Vadodara in the evening.

