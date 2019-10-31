Nation Runs for Unity

October 31, 2019

PM Modi dedicates decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel

Mysuru: As part of the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that is also promoted as ‘National Unity Day’, a ‘Run for Unity’ — a marathon dedicated to Sardar Patel — was organised across the Nation this morning. It encourages India to run together. In Mysuru too, the run was held where over 500 people participated.

Today’s run is significant as it is the first birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the ‘Iron Man’ of India after provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir were scrapped.

The Narendra Modi-led Government has been observing Patel’s birth anniversary as ‘Ekta Diwas’ or National Unity Day since 2014. Born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat, Patel was India’s first Home Minister who is credited for the merger of over 560 States into the Union of India.

The winners of ‘Run for Unity,’ jointly organised by Mysuru City and District Police — (standing from left – front row) Women’s Category – T. Kavanaka (3rd Place – Excellent Sports Club), Thippavva Sannakki (2nd place – South Western Railway), K.M. Archana (1st place – Forest Department); Men’s Category – Anil Kumar (1st place – Pride Club) and T. Sunil (2nd Place) — are seen with Assistant SP Kshama Mishra, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (CAR) Chennaiah, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.T. Kavitha, Additional SP P.V. Sneha and others. Winners in both the categories were awarded with a bicycle each.

In Mysuru, the rally was flagged off at 6 am by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The event was organised by the City Police, District Police and Karnataka Police Academy in association with voluntary organisations and school children.

The 5-kilometre run passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road Junction, Ramaswamy Circle, Samskruta Patashala and Hardinge Circle (JC Wadiyar Circle) to reach the starting point.

The run, flagged off amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ was completed in 45 minutes.

