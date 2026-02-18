Duplin Complex case: Worried traders to meet this evening

February 18, 2026

Mysuru: Following the High Court (HC) order that has come in favour of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), the traders at Duplin Complex (Dupline Complex) opposite Chikkagadiyara, Shivarampet in the city, have decided to call for a meeting to discuss about future course of action.

President of Duplin Complex Merchants Association Girish told Star of Mysore this morning that it has been decided to convene a meeting of tenants of the shops at Duplin Complex this evening.

“The traders, owning or running a total of 51 shops on rent at the Complex, are staring at uncertainty, as there is no clarity over whether the HC order is a binding on all the shop-keepers. To get the confusions cleared, we had also been to MDA Office yesterday but to no avail. The MDA Commissioner was busy attending a meeting,” said Girish, reiterating the past developments related to the ownership of shops.

It may be mentioned that following the writ petitions filed by several merchants of Duplin Complex, the HC had passed an order in November 2025, directing MDA to invoke law as per Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974, within a period of three months.

Accordingly, MDA has given a deadline till first week of March for the merchants of Duplin Complex to vacate the premises on their own. Or else, MDA will be resorting to forcible eviction.