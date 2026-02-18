No letters, only litter

February 18, 2026

Disused Post Box near Gandhi Square turns into an eyesore

Mysuru: A Post Box that is left abandoned by the Department of Posts holds credence to how the fad for e-mails has hit the traditional mode of communication, rendering it unused for years.

This is the pathetic story of the metal made Post Box sans door on the footpath opposite Makkaji Chowk commercial complex near Gandhi Square, coming under Ward-41 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in the heart of the city.

With no door to cover the Post Box, the space inside is used to dump used articles, including a portrait of God. Waste is also being dumped around the box, which may gradually turn it into a waste dumping yard.

As it is exposed to sun and rain, it may gradually rust too, posing a threat to unaware passersby who come in contact with the sharp edges of the box.

Ironically, neither the Department of Posts nor the Mysuru City Corporation has taken note of the issue. With the structure remaining non-utilised, it would be better if it is removed to at least facilitate the movement of pedestrians. Moreover, with Swachh Survekshan underway and the MCC hoping to reclaim the top slot, it is high time that the MCC makes a move to address the eyesore in the Central Business District (CBD).