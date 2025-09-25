Dy.CM Shivakumar inspects KRS ahead of Cauvery Aarti

September 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar conducted an on-site inspection at Brindavan Gardens, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, last evening, ahead of the symbolic Cauvery Aarti scheduled to begin tomorrow (Sept. 26).

During the visit, Shivakumar reviewed preparations, including the stage setup, the designated Aarti area, and seating arrangements for spectators. He directed officials to ensure flawless execution of the event, stressing that there should be no lapses in planning or management.

Ram Prasath Manohar, Commissioner of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Chairman of the Cauvery Aarti Committee, briefed the Deputy CM about the structure and flow of the event.

Shivakumar instructed authorities to increase seating capacity, install wider LED screens so that people can view the ceremony from a distance, and ensure that all attendees are seated with no one left standing. He also witnessed pre-event rehearsals of the Aarti.

Accompanying Shivakumar during the inspection were Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, DC Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited Managing Director Mahesh, Executive Engineer Jayanth, and Assistant Executive Engineer Abu Farooq.