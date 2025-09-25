Bhyrappa’s novels ‘Vamshavruksha’ and ‘Daatu’ were  dear to me: Prof. K.S. Bhagawan

September 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the residence of Saraswathi Samman awardee writer Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa was located right opposite his house at Kuvempunagar, writer Prof.K.S.Bhagawan said that Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa’s novels – ‘Vamshavruksha’ and ‘Daatu’ impressed him the most.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Kuvempunagar here yesterday after the news of Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa’s death broke out in the afternoon, Prof. Bhagawan said he was deeply pained by the death of Dr.Bhyrappa.

“ Being neighbours, I and Bhyrappa were good friends. He was a great novelist and had readers across the country. His novels delved on all aspects of life. His death is a big loss to the Kannada Literary world. At present, there are no writers in Kannada who can match the popularity of Dr.Bhyrappa. His writings has left behind an indelible mark in Kannada literature. He never wasted even a single moment of his 94 years of life. He has contributed a lot to the society through his writings and other deeds”, he said.

Pointing out that though they differed ideologically, Prof.Bhagawan said they were good friends personally. Recalling the days when the two visited each others houses on many occasions and discussed literary and Philosophical matters, he said that all of Bhyrappa’s works became popular and he was bestowed with the prestigious Saraswathi Samman award.

“I have lost a good friend in his death and it is a personal loss for me,” he added.