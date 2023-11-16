Dynamic Duo makes history

November 16, 2023

Father and son triumph in WKF and AKF Referee Examinations

Mysore/Mysuru: In a remarkable display of skill, dedication and shared passion for martial arts, a father and son duo recently made history by successfully passing the prestigious World Karate Federation (WKF) and Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Referee examinations.

The accomplishment not only reflects their individual commitment to the sport but also highlights the rare and inspiring bond that martial arts can foster within families.

N.G. Sivadas, a seasoned martial artiste with over four decades of experience and his son, Karnik Shivadas, a rising star in the martial arts community, undertook the rigorous examination process with determination and enthusiasm. The examinations, known for their stringent standards, evaluate candidates on a comprehensive range of technical, tactical and rules-related aspects of Karate.

The journey began months ago when the duo decided to pursue Refereeing qualifications as a way to deepen their understanding of Karate and contribute to the sport in a new capacity. Both WKF and AKF are recognised worldwide for maintaining high standards in officiating, making the examinations a challenging yet prestigious achievement.

Sivadas passed the WKF exam held at Rabat, Morocco, from May 12 to 14, 2023 and is now a World Karate Federation qualified Judge and an Asian Karate Judge too. He is presently the only licensed WKF Judge in Karnataka and the first person to achieve the feat from Mysuru.

Karnik passed the AKF exam held at Almaty, Kazakhstan from Nov. 6 to 8, 2023 and is now an Asian Karate Federation Qualified Judge and is presently one among the two licensed AKF Judge-A in Karnataka and the first person to achieve the feat from Mysuru.

Karnik works for State Bank of India (SBI) and is presently serving at Pandavapura Branch in Mandya region.

Sivadas and Karnik are affiliated to Karate India Organisation (KIO), the only Government-recognised Karate Body in India and practicing IMSKA Shito-Ryu style Karate, registered under KIO.