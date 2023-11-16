CM coming on two-day tour

November 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will be arriving in the city tomorrow (Nov.17) on a 2-day tour of the district.

Siddharamaiah will arrive at Mandakalli Airport by a special flight from Bengaluru at 12.55 pm, following which he will travel by road to the city and later leave for Nanjangud, where he is scheduled to lay foundation for the new building of Kanakadasa Students Hostel at 2.30 pm.

Later, the CM will inaugurate Kademaalamma temple at Kalale village in Nanjangud taluk at 3 pm, following which he will return to Mysuru and stay overnight in the city.

On Nov.18, the CM will begin his day’s official engagements with the release of late social activist P. Mallesh’s book at 10 am. Thereafter, he will travel by road to Tandya Industrial Area at Adakanahalli in Nanjangud, where he will take part in the inaugural ceremony of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of ITC IndiVision Limited, at 3 pm. He will return to Mysuru, where he will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee celebration and new building of SVEI Educational Institutions at Belawadi at 4 pm.

The CM will thereafter release writer Dr. Harish Kumar’s book ‘Aadhunika Bharatada Nirmatru Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram’ and also release ‘Babuji Chitra Samputa’, a pictorial collection of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram at a programme to take place at Kalamandira on Hunsur road at 4.30 pm.

After winding up his engagements, the Chief Minister will leave the city at 7 pm for Shivapura in Maddur taluk of Mandya district to attend a programme there. From Shivapura, Siddharamaiah will travel to Bengaluru by road at 9 pm.