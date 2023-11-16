Ayodhya Ram Temple replica continues to attract devotees in city

November 16, 2023

Model of the temple to be displayed at Sri Sapthmatrika Chowdeshwari temple in Vijayanagar from tomorrow till Nov. 22

Mysore/Mysuru: With two months left for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Jan.24, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a replica of the temple continues to attract devotees of Lord Ram in good numbers in the city.

Vinay Ram, an ardent devotee of the Lord and a native of Bidare village in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district, who has embarked on a noble mission to exhibit the replica of Ram Temple at 108 places in the country, has chosen Sri Sapthmatrika Chowdeshwari temple at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in the city, as the venue for 44th exhibition from tomorrow (Nov.17) till Nov.22.

The 43rd show concluded at Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy temple in Vontikoppal yesterday (Nov.15). As it takes a day to remove and re-assemble the replica at the new venue, the next exhibition starts tomorrow.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vinay Ram, who is settled in Bengaluru said “With the intention of spreading the qualities of distinct personality of Lord Ram and the values propagated by him, I have set out with a resolve to exhibit the replica of the temple under construction in Ayodhya. It took over two months to prepare the replica in the dimension of 15 feet wide and 15 feet long and 10 feet tall, using thermocol. Fevicol and ball pins have been used to fix 40 parts, besides colouring the model of the temple. Prior to that, I studied the design with the help of contents available on Google and ventured with the inspiration of the divine.”

Following the exhibition at Mantralaya Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, which was the 40th venue, the replica of the temple was first installed at Mahalakshmi Temple near Kanakadasanagar in Dattagalli, Mysuru (41st venue), where it was kept from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 as part of Navarathri festivities. The next and 42nd venue was Shankar Mutt on Shankar Mutt Road near JSS Hospital. After Chandramolueshwara Swamy temple (43rd venue), Kannika Mahal on Ashoka road in the city, will be the 45th venue, where the replica will be exhibited from Nov. 24 to 28.

Vinay Ram said “I would be here in the city up to December, with many more temple committees evincing interest to provide space for the exhibition of Ram Temple replica. Devotees can visit during the temple hours.”

Vinay, who started to exhibit the replica in Bengaluru from Dec. 31, 2022, covered 36 different locations in Bengaluru alone, followed by Anjanadri Hill in Koppal and other locations.

“The main motive behind the exhibition is to enable the elders especially those who cannot travel till Ayodhya to visit Ram Temple, to at least feel blessed by seeing the look-alike temple model from close quarters. Youths may derive inspiration to see the real temple, after having a glimpse of the replica. Apart from the temple premises, the temple replica will be displayed at schools and colleges, ashrams, apartments and meditation centres on invitation,” he said.

Vinay Ram can be contacted on Mob: 95382-57357.