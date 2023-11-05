E-KYC hurdle in payment for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ beneficiaries

November 5, 2023

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said “The glitches in e-KYC (Know your customer) is posing hurdles for the smooth transfer of Rs. 2,000 to beneficiaries of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, under which the eligible woman head of every family in the State will get monthly financial assistance.

Speaking at the KDP (Karnataka Development Plan) meeting at the MCC office here on Tuesday (Oct. 31), Dr. Rajendra said that “70 percent of the beneficiaries have been paid money, but the rest 30 per cent have not received the money due to e-KYC related problems.”

Pointing out that the officials have been directed to prepare a list of such beneficiaries, DC Rajendra maintained that the money will be paid to all beneficiaries in a few days.

Continuing, the DC said that “Money is being paid to eligible beneficiaries instead of 5 Kgs Rice under ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, The payment of money for September is pending and will be paid trough Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) once the Government released funds for the same. Asking those who were sanctioned money from the Government for construction of homes after their houses were destroyed due to natural calamities, the DC warned that the sanctioned funds will be withdrawn if the beneficiaries failed to construct homes in 2 months.

Maintaining that School Education and Literacy Department has concluded the process of recruitment of teachers, DC Rajendra directed the department officials to look into issues concerning teachers from other districts.

Pointing out that the works on the construction of two student Hostels of Social Welfare department is underway at Hebbal, the DC said that hostels are being run in rented buildings only due to lack of Government buildings.

He also directed the officials to take all necessary precautionary steps for preventing any fire mishaps during the forthcoming Deepavali festival.

The DC also instructed the officials to take immediate measures for regular maintenance of the Old DC office building off Hunsur road and all other Government buildings for preventing their misuse. District In-charge Secretary Selvakumar said that “Officials must visit all drought affected places in the district for making a factual assessment.”

Stressing on the need for maintaining the tempo in respect of development works and activities, Selvakumar said top priority must be given for ensuring drinking water in all the villages and tribal hamlets.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and other officials were present.