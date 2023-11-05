‘Co-operation of political parties vital in voter enrolment, revision of electoral roll’

November 5, 2023

Mysuru: District In-charge Secretary and Electoral Rolls Observer S. Selvakumar said “The co-operation of political parties also plays an important role in the voter registration and revision of Electoral rolls.” He was presiding over a meeting with political parties at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Bannur road in Siddharthanagar here on Tuesday (Oct. 31).

Pointing out that the revision of electoral rolls is underway and political parties need to co-operate in the process, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra who also attended the meeting said “It has been planned to set up two more polling booths where there are a high number of voters.”

“The district has a total of 26,87,773 voters from all the 11 Assembly segments. Chamundeshwari constituency has the maximum number of voters with 3,35,677 voters, followed by NR Constituency – 2,96,014 voters, Krishnaraja (KR) – 2,53,459, Chamaraja – 2,50,963, Hunsur- 2,44,581, Varuna- 2,36,360, H.D. Kote- 2,27, 493, Nanjangud- 2,21,428, K.R. Nagar- 2,18,081, T. Narasipur- 2,06, 657 and Periyapatna- 1,97,060.

Continuing, Dr. Rajendra said “The State Election Commission has published the voters list of Assembly segments in its official website — https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in. The public can check their names in the voters list.

Pointing out that the ECI has directed for a special registration drive for enrolment of eligible youths on Nov. 18 and 19 and on Dec. 2 and 3, DC Rajendra said that the revision of electoral rolls for South Teachers constituency (Legislative Council) will end on June. 21, 2024.

“The cut off date for eligibility of voters for South Teachers constituency is Nov. 1, 2023. The last date for receipt of application forms for registration (Form-19) is Nov. 6. The draft voters list will be published on Nov. 20 and the voters list will be published on Nov. 23. The last date for claiming of voting rights and to file any objection to the voters list is Dec. 9. The final electoral rolls will be published on Dec. 30”, the DC said.

Leaders of some political parties said “It has become difficult to contact Booth Level Officers (BLO) and also they could not be found in their designated booths. As such, the authorities must direct BLOs to be more accessible to the public,” they argued.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC Loknath, MCC Deputy Commissioner Dr. M. Dasegowda, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) G.S. Somashekar, MCC Council Secretary R. Rangaswamy, Assistant Commissioners K.R. Rakshit and Ruchi Bindal and others were present.