DC directs to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily

December 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and Mysuru, health authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the virus. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, has mandated the daily conduction of 1,000 COVID-19 tests in the district. Instructions have been issued to test patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) for COVID-19. Testing criteria will also be based on the specific case, extending beyond ILI and SARI categories.

During a meeting with hospital heads, including K.R. Hospital, District Hospital and those governed by the District Health Office this morning, Dr. Rajendra stressed the importance of proactive COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Key directives include mandatory mask-wearing for individuals above 60 years and those with heart-related conditions. Individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to undergo testing. The suggestion of awareness campaigns at check posts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, communicated in languages understood by travellers, was also highlighted.

Preparations are underway to ensure each taluk hospital has 5 beds and 2 oxygen ventilators on standby. The importance of stockpiling Liquid Medical Oxygen, jumbo cylinders, oxygen generation and storage plants, and essential medicines was underscored.

In a related meeting yesterday, mock drills for outbreak scenarios were emphasised by Dr. Rajendra. DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy confirmed the implementation of steps to control COVID-19 cases, including the placement of awareness pamphlets in public spaces. The meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, along with officials from various departments and health officials.