H.D. Deve Gowda, kin meet Modi

December 22, 2023

Bengaluru: With the crucial Lok Sabha (LS) polls just a few months away, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons — former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and former Minister H.D. Revanna — and grandson Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MP from Hassan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Thursday to discuss seat sharing between the BJP and the JD(S), which have entered into an alliance.

Modi, who held talks with JD(S) Supremo Deve Gowda for about 50 minutes, discussed the LS polls strategy, the internal bickering in Karnataka State Congress and the rampant corruption in the Siddharamaiah headed Congress Government.

Also, Kumaraswamy is said to have given some documents to Modi for using them in LS poll campaign.

Modi in turn is said to have told HDK that the BJP-JD(S) alliance can win as many as 20 seats in the LS polls if the two parties put up a totally united fight.

During the course of the meeting, JD(S) Supremo is said to have appealed Modi to include Kadugolla/Adavigolla/Hattigolla sub-castes in the ST list, to introduce a new policy for coconut farming and to develop Hutridurga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, which has a potential for attracting tourists, into a prominent tourist spot.

Shravanabelagola MLA C.N.Balakrishna was also present.