Ayodhya Sri Ram Temple consecration: City sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves Ram Lalla statue

December 22, 2023

The best among 3 idols to be placed in sanctum sanctorum

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparing for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan. 22, 2024, Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has completed the carving of the standing idol of Ram Lalla.

Arun Yogiraj was one among the three sculptors — distinguished in their respective fields — from the country who were entrusted the work to sculpt the statues of Ram Lalla in his child form for consecration. Other sculptors are Ganesh Bhatt from Bengaluru and Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan.

The Board of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will select the idol of Lord Ram that will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the magnificent structure. Three idols are being carved, away from the public eye.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Arun Yogiraj said that he has completed the task and has handed over the statue to the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “Two idols have been completed including the one I carved and one idol-making is in final stages. The Trust will select the final idol, but I have received positive feedback for my work and hope for the best,” he said.

Arun has carved the idol over a span of six months. Standing at a height of eight feet including the pedestal, the idol spans three-and-a-half feet in width, inclusive of the ornate ‘Prabhavali’ surrounding it. The intricate details of the statue capture Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow, symbolising the divine persona in his childhood.

Arun Yogiraj emphasised that the details and photos of the idol are confidential. However, he said that dedicated space has been allocated in the idol for placing the bow and arrow. “I have meticulously carved the statue with my hands based on the design given to me and have not used any machine,” he said.

The Trust envisions adorning the idol with a gold and diamond-studded bow and arrow, adding a touch of opulence to the divine representation. Additionally, the idol will feature a golden sheath embellished with precious stones, enhancing the overall aesthetic and significance of the sacred statue.

Reports said that sculptor Ganesh Bhatt is intricately carving the idol from Nellikaru rocks, also known as Shyama Shila or Krishna Shila, displaying his expertise with black stones. Simultaneously, Satya Narayan Pandey is meticulously chiselling the idol from white ‘Makrana’ marble stones, showcasing his skill with a different medium.

The sketches for the Ram Lalla idols were provided by acclaimed Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath, who crafted detailed pencil sketches of Ram Lalla for the Temple Trust’s consideration.

The final selection of idols will be made by Trust members upon completion of the third idol. Furthermore, the Board of Trustees will decide on the specific placement within the Ram Mandir for the remaining two idols of Ram Lalla, reports said.