Have sought drought relief, clearance for irrigation projects from Centre: CM

December 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi recently and sought immediate drought relief funds and also quick clearance for key irrigation projects of the State such as Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Upper Bhadra.

Speaking to presspersons on his arrival at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru this morning, Siddharamaiah, who wore mask in keeping with health guidelines in the wake of new COVID variant, replied to a question on whether he got a positive response from Modi on drought relief funds.

He said that he has apprised the PM and the Union Home Minister on the severe drought that has hit the State. “But I cannot say whether the PM is totally convinced about my plea. The PM has said that he would talk to the authorities concerned to look into the issues raised by me,” adding he was hopeful of the Centre’s positive response.

Referring to the expulsion of a large number of Opposition MPs from the Parliament on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar row amidst the crucial winter session of the Parliament, which also may be the last one before next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Siddharamaiah said it was a ‘murder of democracy.’

Wondering whether there was democracy at all in the country in the first place, Siddu said “The people have elected the MPs to represent them in Parliament and find solutions to their problems and grievances. But the Government, instead of giving a patient hearing to the Opposition MPs, has thrown them out of the Parliament with a selfish motive. What is more concerning is that the Union Government has passed many key bills in the absence of Opposition MPs and sans any debate on the bills and amendments that are proposed by the Government.”

Maintaining that the expulsion of Opposition MPs was a blot on democracy, the CM said that the people are watching the actions of the Centre and will take a right decision in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting on the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s proposal to project AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is from Karnataka as its Prime Minister face, Siddharamaiah said that it is only a suggestion. However, the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will decide on the choice of the PM after the LS poll results, he said.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA D. Ravishankar, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Congress leaders K. Marigowda, Nazarbad Nataraj, Shivanna and others were present.

Govt. taking all measures to check spread of virus

Replying to a question on the new COVID variant JN.1 causing a scare in the State, the CM said that according to reports, six people who were facing health issues, have tested positive for the virus. “There is no reason for the public to panic as the Government is taking all precautionary measures. The People should be safe and not get scared,” he said adding that his Government is taking all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus and has launched awareness campaigns across the State.