CM lays foundation stone for MDJA’s Patrika Bhavan

December 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah laid the foundation stone for the construction of Patrika Bhavan and Training Centre building of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at KNS Layout, foot of Chamundi Hill in city this morning.

Addressing the gathering, the CM assured to look into the demands of MDJA, especially to bear a part of the estimated cost of the building that costs Rs. 8 crore, as demanded by Association President S.T. Ravikumar.

The CM, who also assured to inaugurate the building, provided MDJA completes the construction works at the earliest, had a word of advice for journalists in the light of recent developments, where the role of media is under cloud. The media which should work towards getting rid of myths and superstitions deep-rooted among people is involved in glorification of such beliefs for its own benefit, rued CM Siddharamaiah.

Citing his own example, CM Siddharamaiah said “Once a crow sat on my car, that opened door to a flurry of discussions in media about the bad omen that would cost my CM’s chair. But I was in office for three more years even after the crow incident. Despite the jinx surrounding Chamarajanagar town, following the visit of which the CM would lose power, I visited the town umpteen number of times.”

Referring to how the fight among couple turns into a hot debate in media, the CM sarcastically asked, ‘Why media should be bothered about the couple fight. Haven’t you heard of the good old adage surrounding them (couples fight)’, sending the gathering into peels of laughter.

He said “If one wants to make a career in media, he or she should have a pre-requisite qualification. But unfortunately all these unsavoury developments in the media can be attributed to those who lack even a minimum qualification.”

“I am a strong believer in freedom of speech and expression and media, the fourth pillar of the Constitution, should discharge its duties benefitting the society,” said Siddharamaiah.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, wished that the Patrika Bhavan building, the foundation of which was laid by CM should also be inaugurated by the CM during his tenure.

“If the dream is good, it will be definitely a reality and the best example for this is the MDJA’s dream of having a spacious building as the existing Patrakarthara Bhavan on Thyagaraja road had a space crunch. Following this, the MDJA was appealing every legislator for facilitating a CA site. The vast facility is essential for journalists who have been involved in the task of reaching information to the people irrespective of Government or Department related matters,” said Suttur Swamiji.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, who recalled the contributions of journalists in taking MDJA to towering heights, completing 80 years of existence, appealed the CM to allocate Rs. 5 crore of the total Rs. 8 crore for the construction of Patrika Bhavan.

Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait, MLCs Marithibbe Gowda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists President Shivaram Tagadur, MDJA Vice-Presidents Anurag Basavaraj and Dharmapura Narayan, General Secretary M. Subramanya and others were present.