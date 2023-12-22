Roads around Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake silent zones

December 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of a broader initiative to prioritise animal welfare and conservation, specific zones around the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and the Karanji Lake Nature Park have been officially designated as silent zones.

This directive, issued by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, aims to mitigate stress factors, particularly excessive noise, fostering a more serene and natural environment for the resident wildlife.

Effective immediately, certain roads identified as silent zones include the stretch from M.L. Somasundaram Circle (M.G. Road) to Linganna Circle (Shalivahana Road), S. Linganna Circle to Circus Ground Junction (Lokranjan Road), Circus Ground Junction to Maharana Pratap Singh Circle (Tank Bund Road) and Maharana Pratap Singh Circle to M.L. Somasundaram Circle (M.G. Road).

Activities such as bursting of crackers, use of loudspeakers and honking have been prohibited around Zoo, with the City Police Commissioner warning of stringent action against violators.

The decision to declare silent zones was prompted by concerns raised by the Zoo Executive Director in a communication with the Police Commissioner. The roads surrounding the Zoo are frequently used by heavy vehicles, including those transporting construction machinery, contributing to noise pollution.

Silent zones, commonly established near animal enclosures, are designed to provide a tranquil space for animals to rest, sleep and engage in natural behaviours without unnecessary disturbances. This declaration is particularly significant as Mysuru Zoo falls within the category of a sensitive zone, housing over 1,000 animals and birds of various species and the adjacent Karanji Lake Nature Park serves as a seasonal roosting site for migratory birds.

Additionally, during festivals individuals often engage in activities such as bursting crackers and playing loud music through speakers, causing considerable disturbance to the animals and triggering restlessness among them.