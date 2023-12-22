Bodies of two youths stuffed in plastic bags found in KRS backwaters

December 22, 2023

Suspected to be murdered elsewhere and bodies dumped in the backwaters

K.R. Nagar: The bodies of two youths, who have been murdered, were found stuffed in plastic bags and dumped in KRS backwaters near Sagarakatte Bridge in Moolepaytlu village.

The two youths are said to be aged between 25 and 30 years. It is suspected that the youths may have been murdered somewhere else and their bodies dumped in the backwaters.

While the body of one youth was recovered on Dec. 20, another body was recovered yesterday at the same spot. One of the bodies has ‘Nagarajan VR POSTER 4B LEGEND’ tattooed on his hand, the other body has ‘Superman, Amma, S. Upendra, VR46 the doctor legend’ tattooed on the hand. A picture of a lion and a cross is also tattooed on the right hand so also a picture of a heart with initials AM inside it.

Based on the information provided by the public, K.R. Nagar Inspector P.P. Santosh, Sub-Inspectors Dhanaraju and Nanjappa and staff Dhananjay, Javaresh, Manju and Devaraju, fished out one of the bodies on Dec. 20 late night and conducted an inspection.

Another body was found yesterday morning at the same spot, following which Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini and Dy.SP Kareem Rawat visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The Police are taking steps to establish the identities of the two deceased youths.

Inspector Santosh said that a team from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), fingerprint experts and the dog squad also inspected the spot and added that if the family members or the relatives of the two deceased are traced, it would be easy to trace and nab the culprits soon.

The bodies have been shifted to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru and the family members may contact K.R. Nagar Police Station.