Parliament Security Breach Case: Manoranjan’s money trail with hairdresser under scanner now 

December 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the aftermath of the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehending Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and former classmate of D. Manoranjan, the accused in the Dec. 13 Parliament security breach case, investigators have unveiled a financial connection between Manoranjan and the proprietor of a local barbershop.

The Delhi Special Cell sleuths subjected Soorappa, Manoranjan’s hairdresser, to intensive interrogation. Soorappa, who owns a saloon near the Vijayanagar Water Tank area, was found to have engaged in substantial financial transactions with Manoranjan, totalling lakhs of rupees.

This revelation contradicts previous assertions by Manoranjan’s father, Devarajegowda, who claimed that his son was frugal and would request as little as Rs. 1,000 from him to cover expenses. The transactions between Soorappa and Manoranjan, aside from bank cheques, also involved payments through UPI apps.

Mystery surrounds transactions

The Police find themselves perplexed by the significant financial dealings between Soorappa, who has not pursued higher education beyond PUC and Manoranjan, an engineering dropout. Soorappa had never identified himself as Manoranjan’s friend, adding to the mystery surrounding the transactions. Authorities are actively investigating these links.

Numerous pieces of evidence were discovered at Manoranjan’s residence, prompting a rigorous interrogation of Soorappa by four Delhi Police officers. The investigation focused on substantial financial transactions between the two, raising questions about their initial meeting and any potential connections beyond their professional relationship.

The nature of phone conversations between Soorappa and Manoranjan is also under scrutiny. In addition to probing whether Soorappa provided money to others, authorities are keen on understanding his source of income.

The Police specifically questioned Soorappa about his reported visit to New Delhi. The day-long interrogation, armed with print-outs of bank transactions and call details, concluded late in the evening, but details of the covert investigation have not been disclosed to the media.