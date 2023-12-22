‘Leo,’ the crime detection dog of Kodagu District Police passes away

December 22, 2023

Madikeri: Leo, the crime detection dog, which had served for 10 years and 9 months at the Kodagu District Dog Squad, has passed away following illness on Dec. 21.

Leo was inducted into the Dog Squad on Feb. 26, 2013 and had retired from service on Nov. 17, 2023.

Leo, the German Shepherd, had taken part in 380 crime detection cases, traced four bodies during the landslides in 2018-19, traced 46 persons who had committed crimes, provided clues in 22 criminal cases, had bagged prizes for three times at the State-level Police Sports and four prizes in the Zonal-level and had detected narcotic substances during checking at check-posts.

The last rites were held yesterday in the premises of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police in Madikeri with full Police honour.

Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan, Additional SP Sundarraj, other Police officials and staff paid their last respects to Leo.