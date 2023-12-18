‘BJP diverting public attention, desperate to save Mysuru MP’
December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has accused BJP of diverting public attention by prompting MP Lahar Singh Siroya to claim that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is allegedly using ‘Urban Naxals’ to ensnare Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, with the purported motive of securing his son, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, as the next Mysuru MP.

Speaking at a press conference at the Congress Office yesterday, Lakshmana asserted that Siddharamaiah would not engage in such tactics, emphasising that the Centre has overlooked the issue without initiating an investigation. He criticised the BJP for staunchly supporting Pratap Simmha and dismissed allegations made by figures like Lahar Singh Siroya as unfounded.

Regarding the controversy surrounding a protest featuring a morphed image of Simmha depicted as a terrorist, Lakshmana clarified that the Congress party disassociates itself from the demonstration organised by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum.

He stressed that the Congress party does not label Simmha or the entire Muslim community as terrorists, clarifying that the protest was not orchestrated by the Congress party, despite the presence of a few party leaders.

On the reporters’ question that Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum President Shivaram being present always with CM Siddharamaiah whenever he visited Mysuru and also had carried out active campaigns for Siddharamaiah to win the last elections and to become the CM, Lakshmana clarified that Shivaram does not hold any position in the Congress party.

He emphasised that while they have called for an inquiry into the Mysuru MP, they have not referred to him as a ‘terrorist,’ recognising and respecting his position as the MP from Mysuru.

