Special Cell recreates scene

December 18, 2023

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell have recreated the entire crime scene of the audacious Parliament attack that took place on Dec. 13. All the accused were taken to the new Parliament complex to de-construct the scene and ascertain the security lapses.

Sources indicate that the accused underwent a re-enactment of the crime at the Parliament, facilitating the Police in understanding the perpetrators’ entry into the building with a colour spray and the execution of their plan.

Due to ongoing Parliamentary proceedings, Special Cell team faced challenges in re-enacting the scene following the arrest last Thursday and Friday. The team conducted the recreation either on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament was not in Session.

However, Police are tight-lipped about the scene recreation and there is no information about it though sources said that the exercise was conducted under heavy security, without media coverage. The Special Cell sleuths accompanied the accused, guiding them from the Parliament premises’ entrance to recreate the incident meticulously within the building.

The five accused who were taken to Parliament were D. Manoranjan, a resident of Mysuru; Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow; Neelam, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra’s Latur and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal.

According to sources, the Special Cell team will also be taking the accused to their flat in Gurugram where they used to meet. The Special Cell team has also prepared a list of 50 mobile numbers on which the accused had dialled in the last 15 days, sources said. The Police are calling these numbers to take their identities. Sources said that the Special Cell is trying to determine whether only six to seven accused were involved in the incident or they were getting help from other people as well.

Contact two years ago

Meanwhile, the accused Sagar Sharma, who studied 12th Class, came in touch with Mysuru’s Computer Engineering dropout D. Manoranjan more than two-years ago, Sagar’s father Roshan Lal Sharma said.

“More than two years ago, while scrolling the gallery of his phone, Sagar introduced Manoranjan to us. He was very fond of him and talked about him a lot, but we reprimanded him and advised him to maintain a certain distance, as Manoranjan was a stranger to us. This episode happened while Sagar used to work in a flour mill in Bengaluru,” said Roshan Lal Sharma, a carpenter.

Manoranjan’s volunteer work in Cambodia

Investigations have disclosed that Manoranjan spent a brief period in Cambodia, engaging in volunteer work after discontinuing his Engineering course.

Manoranjan’s journey to Cambodia, via Bangkok, in approximately 2014, is evident from his international travel records, according to Police sources.

The parents have suggested that Manoranjan’s visit to Cambodia was for volunteer work, possibly with an agency like the UN. Investigating authorities are in the process of verifying these travel details.

This trip to Cambodia stands out as the sole instance of foreign travel in Manoranjan’s records and authorities are scrutinising it to understand his ideological and political affiliations.