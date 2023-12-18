Parliament security breach: Delhi Police team gathers clues at Manoranjan’s Mysuru house
News

December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Police officers, including a female officer, have been conducting an inspection at the residence of D. Manoranjan, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach case, in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage. The local Police are assisting the officers from New Delhi in this investigation.

The inspection has been ongoing for over three hours since this morning, during which one of the relatives in the house has been asked to remain outside while the residence is secured from the inside. The Police officers are meticulously examining newspapers and books in Manoranjan’s room and cross-referencing information with his bank passbooks.

Furthermore, Manoranjan’s parents are a part of the interrogation process.

The authorities are taking thorough measures to gather relevant information and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter, sources said.

