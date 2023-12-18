Staff geared up to save Bandipur’s biodiversity in forest fire months

December 18, 2023

Summer challenges to be met with advanced fire prevention tactics, additional fire lines

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the scorching heat and a dearth of rainfall in the forested areas, the Forest Department is gearing up to safeguard valuable resources from the perils of summer by proposing the construction of an additional 100 kilometres of fire lines.

A heightened state of alert has been declared across all 13 ranges of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest. The Department is actively working to establish 2,876 kilometres of fire lines, surpassing the 2,776 kilometres implemented in the previous year. Furthermore, 475 Fire Watchers will be deployed to maintain a vigilant watch over the wilderness.

Over the past three years, Bandipur has successfully averted incidents of wildfires. Now, for the fourth consecutive year, the responsibility lies on the authorities to protect the flora and fauna from the threat of fire. Safeguarding the vast Bandipur Forest, spanning 1,036 square kilometres, is undeniably challenging, especially considering the extensive damage caused by wildfires in the past.

The year 2020-21 witnessed no reported fire mishaps in Bandipur, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted human movement.

Extensive fire lines

Critical to preventing the spread of wildfires, fire lines are strategically drawn after identifying porous points in the wilderness. Depending on the forest conditions, 20-metre and 30-metre-wide fire lines are established. Observations by Forest personnel have prompted plans for an additional 100 kilometres of fire lines in Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZs) this year, pending approval from higher authorities.The installation of Watch Towers is integral to safety measures in dense forest and tiger core areas. Plans include constructing one or two Watch Towers at each range, providing personnel with the capability to monitor and alert others in case of smoke detection.

Static Mobile Fire Protection Camp

Moreover, a site has been identified for setting up a Static Mobile Fire Protection Camp. Staff at this camp will respond swiftly based on information provided by Watch and Ward personnel. A Mobile Fire Protection Camp will collaborate with other personnel, with plans to assign one vehicle to each range, ready to transport Watchers and other staff to locations with firebreak incidents. These vehicles will also be equipped to supply food, water and other essentials to the staff on-site.

To combat fire, deployed Fire Watchers will utilise a broom-like bunch of leaves and fire blowers. A total of 55 blowers are already available and 13 additional blowers have been acquired for fire suppression. Water cans and cudgels are also stocked to support the Watchers.

Forest Department personnel at Bandipur undergo annual training by Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel to effectively combat wildfires. They receive specific instructions on extinguishing fires from particular directions and follow precautionary measures during fire-fighting operations.

Precautionary measures taken: Director

According to Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, proactive measures have been implemented to forestall summer wildfires in the region. Bandipur proudly maintains a track record of zero fire-related incidents over the past 3 years, a testament to the dedicated efforts of Forest personnel. “As we brace for the upcoming season, we remain committed to this successful streak, actively raising awareness in villages situated on the forest periphery through street plays, as well as the distribution of informative posters and pamphlets,” he said.

To reinforce our wildfire prevention efforts, a total of 475 Watchers are being recruited, each of whom will be provided with insurance coverage of Rs. 10 lakh. Comprehensive measures have been put in place to effectively address potential fire outbreaks. Furthermore, a contingency plan has been established to deploy additional personnel promptly upon receiving fire-related complaints.

“Crucially, we emphasise the importance of collaboration with communities residing in forest fringes, urging them to join forces with Forest Dept. in our collective endeavour to safeguard valuable resources during the fire season,” he added.