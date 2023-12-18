Subramanyeshwara Shasti celebrated
News

December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Subramanyeshwara Shasti was celebrated with fervour across the city, with devotees performing pujas and offering milk to Nagarakallu and Anthills in their localities.

Though the usual  Shasti Jatra did not take place at the famed Subramanya temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway as Gopura Installation and temple renovation works are going on, scores of devotees were seen seeking the blessings of the deity standing from a distance. Also, many devotees were seen offering prayers to Nagarakallu and Anthills in the vicinity of the temple.

In Mysuru city, special pujas and rituals were performed at Subramanyeshwara temples at Brindavan extension and Hanumanthanagar,  Amruteshwara temple on Dewan’s Road in Devaraja Mohalla, Kadumalleshwara temple  near the Old DC Office and in a few other localities.

Marking the festival, some organisations conducted  pujas and arranged ‘Anna Santarpane’ (mass feeding) at several areas in the city.

Overall, it can be said that the devotees, though disappointed over the fact that there was no Jatra Mahotsava on account of Subramanya  temple renovation works at Siddalingapura, were seen celebrating the festival with the usual fervour by  visiting temples.

Subramnaya Shasti  holds religious importance in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where Lord Subramanya is worshipped with special pujas and rituals. It is widely believed that this day commemorates Lord Kartikeya’s victory over the demon Tarkasura.

