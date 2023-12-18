Winter Flower Show at Mysore Palace from Dec. 22

December 18, 2023

Chennakeshava Temple at Somanathapura in T. Narasipur to be main attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Mysore Palace Flower Show conducted every winter that sees major attendance will be held from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31 this year.

The Flower Show, a combination of symbols and imagery from natural, historical, religious, technological and current affairs will be inaugurated by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and other dignitaries at 5 pm on Dec. 22.

In 2022, destination management company Indian Holiday Private Limited (IHPL) listed the Mysore Palace Flower Show, conducted annually by the Palace Board in December, among ‘Five Must-Visit Winter Flower Shows in India.’

This year, over 25,000 flowering plants from 35 species will be on display and a whopping 4 lakh flowers will be spread around the Flower Show area against the imposing backdrop of the illuminated Palace.

The Show will be open for public from 10 am to 9 pm and the entry will be free.

To facilitate smooth conduct of the Winter Flower Show, Sound and Light Show at the Palace between 7 pm and 8 pm has been suspended from Dec. 18 till Jan. 4, 2024, said Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya

In a media release, Subramanya has stated that visitors can explore 25,000 decorative flower pots featuring marigold, salvia, dahlia, petunia, chrysanthemum, coleus, silosia, nasturtiums, antirrhinum, bonsai plants and more. They can witness the magic of approximately 4 lakh flowers, including roses, chrysanthemums, ping pong, carnations, gerbera, anthurium, orchids, blue daisies and others.

This year, the floral replica (50 ft wide, 28 ft long and 28 ft high) of the Chennakeshava Temple in Somanathapura (in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru) will be the main attraction. The Chennakeshava Temple, a remarkable piece of 12th-century Hoysala architecture, was granted the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site tag.

Visitors can marvel at creative floral displays like the Karnataka State map, Hampi stone chariot and more adorned with vibrant flowers. In addition, they can experience the elegance of historical figures like Maharani Vanivilasa Sannidhana, Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar in flower-decked models.

People can enjoy thematic displays, including a woman carrying a basket of vegetables and fruits, a tribute to Dr. Rajkumar with a floral display of him tilling the field with a traditional plough and oxen, a model of an old Jataka horse and many more. Selfie points featuring unique models, including the Preamble of the Constitution, vegetable carvings, heart-shaped photo points and cartoon-style caricatures for children will be special attractions.

Apart from the vertical garden in Varaha Park, there will be distribution of medicinal plants like aloe vera, tulsi, jasmine, betel leaf and chakramuni to visitors. Visitors can immerse themselves in cultural programmes from 7 pm to 9 pm in the Palace premises and also witness the electric lighting system enhancing the Palace’s elegance.

On Dec. 31, the Police Band will perform the Karnataka and English Bands from 11 pm to 12 am. The New Year celebration will be held from 12 am to 12.15 am, featuring a spectacular green cracker fireworks display.