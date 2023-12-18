Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned, hospitalised in Karachi? Social media abuzz

December 18, 2023

Internet shutdown in Pakistan

New Delhi: Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has reportedly been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan, following alleged poisoning.

However, Pakistani authorities remain tight-lipped. A senior journalist has claimed that internet services have been down in the country. Dawood’s reported hospitalisation is shrouded in secrecy and surrounded by heightened security.

The repercussions of this news has led to a complete internet shutdown across Pakistan. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculations that 67-year-old Dawood Ibrahim has fallen victim to poisoning.

Sources indicate his hospitalisation in critical condition, prompting concerns and a flurry of online discussions in a video statement, suggested a deliberate attempt to conceal a “major incident” by disrupting Twitter, Google and YouTube services. The journalist corroborates the critical condition of Dawood in the hospital, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding situation.

Two days ago, unconfirmed reports surfaced that Dawood Ibrahim had been hospitalised in Karachi, where he is purportedly the sole occupant of an entire hospital floor.