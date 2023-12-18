MGP meeting delves into making children socially aware, alert

December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Developing social awareness is integral to a child’s growth into adulthood. As such, social awareness instincts must be instilled in a child from an early age. Involving children in issues like climate change, poverty eradication, consumer movements and other social affairs can have several benefits.

These were some of the points discussed at the recent monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) at its premises in Yadavagiri. Engaging children in such issues from a young age helps them develop an early awareness and understanding of the challenges facing the world. This education fosters a sense of responsibility and empathy, members and experts opined.

Participants in the discussion were lecturers from Vidyavardhaka PU College, students of Vijaya Vittala Institutions, teachers and engineering students. “Involvement in social issues empowers children by making them feel that their opinions and actions matter. It helps them realise that they can contribute to positive change, even in small ways, fostering a sense of agency and efficacy,” the participants said.

Notably, in foreign nations, a consumer is empowered and is a king there but in India, the consumer is the last priority and national and multi-national companies care more about their profits than bring out products that are consumer-friendly and that take care of their health. This is because the consumers in foreign nations and their governments are more aware of their rights, said MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy.

“If the system has to change, first the elected representatives have to change and ensure that the promises are delivered up to the last mile. Every year, the MGP conducts consumer awareness programmes but nothing much has been achieved. To make the programmes more reality-oriented, engaging children in social issues is important and it can develop a sense of civic responsibility. As they grow, they are more likely to become active and responsible citizens who contribute positively to their communities and society at large,” he said.

Consumer awareness and voter awareness among children are critical aspects of their education and development as responsible citizens. Both concepts involve equipping children with the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to make informed decisions in the marketplace and participate actively in the democratic process, speakers underlined.

“Children should be educated about their rights as consumers, such as the right to information, right to safety and right to choose. They need to grasp the responsibilities that come with being a consumer, including making informed choices and understanding the consequences of their decisions,” Bhamy Shenoy added.

Another speaker and MGP member Shobhana said that so far many consumer awareness programmes conducted by the MGP in 30 years in schools and colleges have been of little use. She called for a renewed approach with much vigour and active involvement of the young population.

Speakers highlighted that responsible citizenship involves understanding and fulfilling civic duties, respecting the rights of others and contributing to the well-being of the community. The role of young people in responsible citizenship is particularly important, as they represent the future of society.

Renu Agarwal, C.R. Roopa, Vasanthkumar, B.R. Sowmya, Keerthana R.Nayak, V. Reeta, P. Harshitha, G. Phalguna, Manjunath B. Gowda, N. Shwetha, R. Karthik, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, V.S. Seetharam, J.L. Sowmya Shastri, N. Roopa, Abhijjna, S.A. Veena, Padmavathy and others were present at the meeting.