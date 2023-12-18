Mysuru’s healthcare hub expands on KRS Road

December 18, 2023

Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre fully operational with existing staff of MMC&RI

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Contributing to Mysuru’s reputation as a ‘healthcare hub,’ the fully operational Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre, situated at the PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road, are dedicated to serving the medical needs of the economically disadvantaged and middle-class residents in Mysuru and its neighbouring areas.

On an average daily basis, according to data from March to December 2023, these hospitals witness a footfall ranging from a minimum of 840 to a maximum of 1,291 patients. Both healthcare facilities are functioning at full capacity, delivering top-notch medical care.

In remembrance of Maharani Krishnajammanni, who fell victim to tuberculosis, the Wadiyars of Mysore erected the PKTB-CD (Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis – Chest Diseases) Sanatorium in a vast, elevated and airy area near Kumbarakoppal, aiming to address the healthcare needs of the community.

With a history spanning 100 years, this hospital stands as a revered institution, offering exceptional medical services amidst serene green surroundings. However, following the transition from princely rule to democracy, the vast campus of PKTB-CD Hospital remained dormant for many years.

The shift in approach occurred when Siddharamaiah assumed the role of Chief Minister for the first time, with Chamaraja MLA Vasu persuading the CM to re-purpose the expansive space for public health. This move was prompted by the overwhelming patient load at existing government hospitals like K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital.

As a result, numerous hospitals, including the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and District Hospital buildings, were established on KRS Road.

Significantly, these facilities played a pivotal role in managing patients during the 2019 COVID outbreaks and subsequent crises, with support from private industrialists bolstering the medical infrastructure. Most branches of medical facilities available at K.R. Hospital have been relocated to Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre, as efforts are underway to renovate K.R. Hospital in preparation for the Centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

Departments shifted from K.R. Hospital

Last March, Departments such as Plastic Surgery, Neurology, Surgical Oncology, Oncology, Endocrinology, Surgical Gastrology, Urology, Nephrology and Orthopaedics were relocated from the K.R. Hospital heritage building to the Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre.

From March 2023 to December 11, 2023, these hospitals collectively treated 46,586 outpatients, encompassing various specialities and disciplines and 4,636 inpatients were taken in. In all, 2,162 major surgeries and 496 minor surgeries were performed. 11,012 General X-rays, 430 M.L.C (Medico-Legal) X-rays were performed along with 2,454 ultrasound scans. 620 physiotherapy cases were handled with 882 revisit cases.

From March 2023, 27,888 male and 18,697 female outpatients (including children) have been treated and of these, 3,066 were male children and 987 were girl children and one sexual minority patient, taking the total to 46,586 patients. 2,720 male and 1916 female inpatients (including children) were treated and of these, 130 were male children and 57 were girl children, taking the total to 4,636 inpatients.

Department-wise breakup

In the Orthopaedic Department, 11,314 were treated, 3,009 in the Plastic Surgery Department, 8,373 in Neurology, 7,052 in Neurosurgery, 124 in Surgical Oncology, 3,517 Oncology cases, 832 Endocrinology cases, 1,984 Surgical Gastrology cases, 6,330 Urology cases, 359 Nephrology cases and 456 Casualty cases received outpatient care.

Additionally, 4,636 needy individuals were admitted as inpatients and they received comprehensive treatment and care. Over these nine months, a total of 2,658 surgeries were successfully performed at the Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre.

Surgery data

Over 185 major Neuro-surgeries were performed, 603 major and 402 minor Urology surgeries, 134 major and 30 minor Surgical Oncology, 561 major and 25 minor Plastic surgeries, 153 major and 4 minor Surgical Gastroenterology, 485 major and 35 minor Orthopaedics surgeries were performed from March 2023 to December 11, 2023, in addition to 41 emergency surgeries.

Unfortunately, 31 patients succumbed to various conditions, with one in the Plastic Surgery Department, 12 in the Surgical Oncology Department, six in Oncology, four in Surgical Gastrology, four in Urology and four in the Orthopaedics Department.

Notably, the services at the Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre are managed by the doctors, nurses, professors, assistant professors and the medical staff from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. No fresh recruitment process for professionals has been conducted separately by the government.