Kamakshi Hospital Trustee M. Ashok Shenoy passes away
News

Kamakshi Hospital Trustee M. Ashok Shenoy passes away

December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Ashok Shenoy (61), Joint Managing Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital, Mysuru and Managing Committee Member of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS – Educational Institutions), Mysuru, passed away following a heart attack yesterday evening in city. 

A resident of VV Puram, he was also an industrialist and Gowda Saraswath Brahman Sabha leader.

Son of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works partner and former President of Rashtrothana Sahitya Parishat late Anand Rao, he leaves behind his mother Nagarathna Rao, wife Mamatha Shenoy, daughter Kruthika Shenoy, son Abhay Shenoy and a host of relatives and friends.

Ashok Shenoy was on his usual walk when he collapsed on Kalidasa Road yesterday evening. Public rushed him to nearby Chandrakala Hospital and was later shifted to Brindavan Hospital where the doctors after examination  declared him dead.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this evening, according to family sources.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching