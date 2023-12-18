Kamakshi Hospital Trustee M. Ashok Shenoy passes away

December 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Ashok Shenoy (61), Joint Managing Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital, Mysuru and Managing Committee Member of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS – Educational Institutions), Mysuru, passed away following a heart attack yesterday evening in city.

A resident of VV Puram, he was also an industrialist and Gowda Saraswath Brahman Sabha leader.

Son of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works partner and former President of Rashtrothana Sahitya Parishat late Anand Rao, he leaves behind his mother Nagarathna Rao, wife Mamatha Shenoy, daughter Kruthika Shenoy, son Abhay Shenoy and a host of relatives and friends.

Ashok Shenoy was on his usual walk when he collapsed on Kalidasa Road yesterday evening. Public rushed him to nearby Chandrakala Hospital and was later shifted to Brindavan Hospital where the doctors after examination declared him dead.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this evening, according to family sources.