MUDA cancels allotment of 122 CA sites

July 10, 2021

So far it has allotted 599 CA sites; Preparations on for allotment of 250 CA sites

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting against improper use or misuse of CA (Civic Amenities) sites, the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) has cancelled allotment of 122 CA sites that were sanctioned to various Organisations, Associations and Trusts years ago.

MUDA has so far allotted 599 CA sites, including 128 by the then CITB (City Improvement Trust Board), 231 by the current MUDA itself and 240 sites in Private Layouts. At present, a total of 584 CA sites including those marked in privately-developed Layouts are available for allotment and MUDA has started preparations for issuing notification for allotment of 250 CA sites.

Out of the 599 CA sites allotted so far, the MUDA has cancelled the allotment of 122 of them for various reasons such as non-construction of building within the specified time, violation of the purpose of allotment, misuse of site, default on payment of yearly instalment towards cost of site etc. Also, many of the cancelled allottees were said to fake Associations which existed only on paper.

The MUDA normally allots CA sites on a 30-year lease agreement for deserving Organisations, Trusts etc., that are working for the cause of the society through their own ways. Also the sites are allotted for purposes such as Children Play Homes, Schools and Colleges, Skill Training Centres, Libraries, Hostels, Hospitals, Child Care Centres, Yoga and Meditation centres, Prayer Halls, Community Halls, Sports Centres, Music and Dance Schools, Disabled Welfare Centres and so on.

Deadline extended to pay 75% amount for auctioned sites

Meanwhile, in the wake of COVID crisis, the MUDA has extended the deadline to successful bidders for payment of 75 percent of money without interest by a further 21 days, considering the fact that the lockdown was in enforcement till July 5, which hit the banking, commercial and all other activities.

The MUDA had allotted several sites through an e-auction held on Mar.2, 2021 and the successful bidders, who were issued auction validation certificates, were asked to pay 75 percent of the cost of the site without any interest within 45 days of the issuance of certificate and with an interest upto 90 days and further interest upto another 30 days.

But due to COVID-induced lockdown, MUDA extended the interest-free payment for 48 days. As the lockdown was again enforced from June 14 to July 5, 2021, MUDA has once again extended the deadline for auctioned site allottees to pay 75 percent of the cost of site without any interest by 21 more days, according to a press release from MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh.