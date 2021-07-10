Lockdown relaxed in Kodagu district

July 10, 2021

Businesses allowed to function from 6 am to 9 pm

Madikeri: The District Administration of Kodagu, which is the only district in the State which had tight lockdown restrictions, even after the restrictions were lifted in all other districts with effect from July 5 following dip in COVID Test Positivity Rate, too has now relaxed restrictions with effect from yesterday.

Announcing this to press persons at Madikeri yesterday, Kodagu DC Charulatha Somal said that following dip in Positivity Rate in Kodagu too in the past couple of days, the Government has announced lockdown relaxations, according to which business and other commercial activities will be allowed to take place from 6 am to 9 pm everyday till 6 am on July 19. However, this relaxation is not applicable to containment zones, she clarified.

Explaining the highlights of the relaxations, the DC said that, however, those entering Kodagu from Kerala will either have to produce a COVID Negative Report or a double dose vaccination certificate.

Noting that the Tahsildars and the Health authorities have been issued clear instructions in this regard, Charulatha Somal said that those failing to produce the certificates at the Kerala border check-posts, will be sent back.

Continuing, she said that following the relaxations, the tourist spots in the district too will open up for visitors and added that barring certain activities, homestays, resorts, lodges etc., will reopen.

KSRTC bus services, both inter and intra district services too have recommenced with all SOPs in place.

However, inter-State bus operations is yet to resume, she said and added that all passengers will have to strictly follow COVID safety measures while travelling in buses.