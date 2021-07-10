Lockdown relaxed in Kodagu district
Coronavirus Update, News

Lockdown relaxed in Kodagu district

July 10, 2021

Businesses allowed to function from 6 am to 9 pm

Madikeri: The District Administration of Kodagu, which is the only district in the State which had tight lockdown restrictions, even after the restrictions were lifted in all other districts with effect from July 5 following  dip in COVID Test Positivity Rate, too has now relaxed restrictions with effect from yesterday.

Announcing this to press persons at Madikeri yesterday, Kodagu DC Charulatha Somal said that following dip in Positivity Rate in Kodagu too in the past couple of days, the Government has announced lockdown relaxations, according to which business and other commercial activities will be allowed to take place from 6 am to 9 pm everyday till  6 am on July 19. However, this relaxation is not applicable to containment zones, she clarified. 

Explaining the highlights of the relaxations, the DC said that, however, those entering Kodagu from Kerala will either have to produce a COVID Negative Report or a double dose vaccination certificate.

Noting that the Tahsildars and the Health authorities have been issued clear instructions in this regard, Charulatha Somal said that those failing to produce the certificates at the Kerala border check-posts, will be sent back. 

Continuing, she said that following the relaxations, the tourist spots in the district too will open up for visitors and added that barring certain activities, homestays, resorts, lodges etc., will reopen.

KSRTC bus services, both inter and intra district services too have recommenced with all SOPs in place.

However, inter-State bus operations is yet to resume, she said and added that all passengers will have to strictly follow COVID safety measures while travelling in buses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching