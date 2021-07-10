Mentally unsound woman allegedly raped at K.R. Hospital

July 10, 2021

Perpetrator broke a window of Destitute Ward to gain entry

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking incident, a mentally unsound woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person inside the State-run K.R. Hospital. The incident has rattled the women inmates of the Hospital and also their family members who are mostly from economically weaker sections. A rape case has been registered at the Devaraja Police Station yesterday, six days after the incident.

The alleged rape occurred on the night of July 3 where the miscreant broke open the window of the Destitute Ward in the heart of the Hospital. There were four women in the Ward and the victim is said to be aged between 30 and 35 years.

The Destitute Ward is, however, not an isolated one prompting such attacks. It is located near the Semi-Special Ward, surrounded by the Resident Medical Officer’s Section, OPD and also Casualty Ward. The entire area is monitored by CCTV cameras and there are 24×7 activities there.

Old lady speaks out

The incident came to light in hushed tones on July 4 and the FIR was lodged only yesterday. Sources said that some Human Rights activists of the city had visited the Ward and had spoken to an old lady inside that Ward who revealed about the incident. Later the Hospital authorities were informed.

Soon after the incident, the Hospital authorities visited the place and later the Police were alerted. The victim has been subjected to medical tests and the samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for tests.

The victim was undergoing treatment in the Destitute Ward of the Hospital. She has now been shifted to the special care unit for victims of sexual assault at the adjoining Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children.

Window sealed before probe

Sources told Star of Mysore that the window which the perpetrator broke to gain entry was sealed by the Hospital authorities with the help of a carpenter and the Police have taken objection to this as the investigation was not completed.

The Police are checking the CCTV camera footage and inquiring with other inmates of the Ward, private security personnel and other staff at the Hospital.

The Devaraja Police led by Inspector Diwakar is interrogating three employees of Ranganatha Security Agency, the contracted agency to man security at the Hospital, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

Police told SOM that they were inquiring Satish, Harish and Neelakanta, all field officers of the security agency who were on duty that day.

The security agency had already moved them to different areas of the city after the incident. The Police have to determine whether it is an insider job or the work of an outsider who gained entry into the Ward.

‘Victim unable to speak’

“The victim is not in a position to speak. We are awaiting reports of the medical test and also the forensic analysis data. The victim has been checked by specialists and she is recuperating now. We have taken possession of CCTV camera footage and are probing from all angles.”

—Shashidhar, ACP, Devaraja Sub-Division

‘Probe will reveal truth’

“The allegation that we tried to hush up the case is false. We acted quickly and only the medical reports and Police investigation will reveal the actual truth. The Police are probing and we are cooperating with them. We have also increased security in the Hospital.”

—Dr. N. Nanjundaswamy, Medical Superintendent, K.R. Hospital

Flashback: When a pervert had troubled women nursing students

In 2018, a pervert had entered the Girls Nursing Hostel in the K.R. Hospital premises. He had spread terror at the Women’s Nursing Hostel of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital run by Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.

CCTV visuals had captured him wearing khaki clothes and entering the hostel premises in the wee hours. He was in an inebriated condition and had assaulted and misbehaved with the students and had snatched away some mobile phones.

He also rubbed the clothes that were kept for drying on his body and tried to take them away. When prevented by the students, he assaulted them. Visuals also showed him carrying a ladies garment.

A case had been registered at the Devaraja Police Station and based on the CCTV visuals, the Police had arrested him from Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada.