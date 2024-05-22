Legislative Council Polls: Former CM Kumaraswamy sure of NDA candidate’s victory

May 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate K. Vivekananda is sure to emerge victorious in the ensuing Legislative Council Polls from South Teachers Constituency, said Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, here yesterday.

Addressing the joint convention of JD(S) and BJP leaders at a convention hall in Nivedithanagar in city, H.D. Kumaraswamy said the ensuing Council Polls was one of the biggest and strongest elections that both parties were facing as a joint force aiming to win with a highest margin.

Stating that the then Chief Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had revolutionised the education sector by appointing one lakh teachers including 50,000 women with Govinde Gowda as the Education Minister, former CM Kumaraswamy mentioned that later it was only during the BJP-JD(S) coalition Government in 2006-07 that the education sector witnessed a drastic change with appointment of 56,000 teachers apart from starting new Pre University, First Grade, Diploma and ITI Colleges.

Questioning the reforms taken up by the Congress Government, the former CM mentioned that the previous Congress Government with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister for years and currently completing one year in office had not started a single college in the State or has sanctioned grants.

Kumaraswamy also urged the voters to make note that announcement of starting Public Schools to provide education in English medium had only remained in papers and added the unaided schools that were started prior to 1994 was brought under the Government aid scheme when JD(S)–BJP coalition Government was in power.

Stating that joining hands with BJP has further strengthened the JD(S) in Mysuru region, Kumaraswamy urged party leaders and workers to visit the houses of every voter to seek support for the NDA candidate.

Speaking on the occasion, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda, who said that the Congress party was frightened with JD(S) and BJP coming together, said that he had information about Primary and Secondary Education Minister was threatening teachers with the help of the Department higher officials.

Calling leaders of all four districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan — to work in unison for the victory of NDA candidate, Devegowda mentioned that aspirants from BJP had also extended their complete support to K. Vivekananda, the NDA candidate from the Constituency.

Former Dy CM C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who also spoke, said that the Council Polls scheduled on June 3 had gained a lot of importance with BJP-JD(S) parties joining hands. “With both the parties forming a coalition, the Congress party has taken aback. We need to ensure that our candidate emerges victorious with the help of first preferential votes.”

MLAs H.D. Revanna, T.S. Srivatsa, C.N. Balakrishna, H.K. Suresh, former MLAs S.R. Mahesh and N. Mahesh, BJP City President L. Nagendra, BJP District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, JD (S) City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, JD(S) District President Narasimhaswamy and others were present.