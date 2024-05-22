Sex Scandal: May 30 protest in Hassan is Govt. sponsored, alleges HDK

May 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress-led State Government over the developments surroun-ding sex scandal allegedly involving his nephew and Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) alleged that ‘troubling political rivals and practicing politics of hatred’ is the only job of the Government.

Speaking to media persons in the city this morning, Kumaraswamy, who is also JD(S) State President, said “Government sponsored protest has been organised in Hassan on May 30 and the officers have been instructed to bring Anganwadi workers for the protest. The Government should not stoop low to such a level. Had they asked me, I only would have arranged some women for the protest.”

“While the videos (of voyeuristic acts involving Prajwal) have been shot, the videos have been distributed for political gain. Doesn’t it amount to crime,” asked Kumaraswamy.

Without taking the name of Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), HDK said, “That Mahanubhava (Gentleman) had opened a CD factory in 1980 itself. Politics is not the asset of anybody and the ups and downs in public life are the grace of the divine. Why should I be jealous of him.”

Moreover, Karthik (the former driver of Prajwal) is the source of pen drive and had gone to D.K. Suresh, Bangalore Rural MP, along with Hassan Congress LS candidate. It was during that time, DKS has made a copy of the contents of the pendrive, alleged Kumaraswamy, who also charged BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda and former Mandya MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda of being hand in glove with them.

Karthik is being guarded by 8 Cops and that is why he is neither arrested nor produced before the Court, HDK added.

“I am not in favour of Prajwal and let him be punished if he is proven guilty. But the Chief Minister should understand that ‘Power is not permanent’ and will wage a legal battle against the misuse of power,” warned HDK.

He also said that, JD(S)-BJP alliance won’t be affected by the controversy surrounding the pen drive, but it is true that the family of Deve Gowda has suffered quite a dent.

Training his guns on CM Siddaramaiah, HDK said “The incident of water contamination that has claimed a life at K. Salundi in Chamundeshwari Constituency shows how Siddaramaiah has developed the Constituency he had represented in the Assembly for four times in the past.”

Questioning the contributions of Siddaramaiah for the development of Mysuru, HDK said “Siddaramaiah is in the last leg of politics and let him develop Mysuru at least now. He lacks any morality to criticise us in the matters of development.”