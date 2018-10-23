Now, all files to CMO must be in Kannada
Bengaluru:  Even as the cries for Kannada in administration is growing by the day, with the State celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava on Nov.1, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has instructed top officials to ensure that all files sent to him are in Kannada.

Kumaraswamy has sent oral instructions to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar that beginning Nov.1, files should reach him in Kannada and those that are not in Kannada would be returned.

The CM has taken exception to the fact that despite several Government orders and circulars directing the mandatory use of Kannada in all administrative matters, a section of officers were not following them, according to sources. These officers had also ignored Kannada Development Authority’s warning.

However, exception has been given to files related to inter-State matters, Centre and Court issues, the sources added.

