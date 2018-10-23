Pramoda Devi thanks people

Mysuru: Erstwhile Royal Family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has thanked Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, District in-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda and others for the condolence messages they had sent on the passing away of her mother Puttarathnammanni and sister-in-law Vishalakshi Devi and also in co-operating during the last rites of both by giving permission for State funeral.

She has also thanked the District Administration and the Mysore Palace Board for the timely help rendered to her family and relatives, friends, well-wishers and the media for their gesture at the hour of grief.

Follow StarofMysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore