Three other Dasara elephants too leave for forest camp

Mysuru: Three of the twelve Dasara elephants, which took part in the Jumboo Savari and had stayed back to take part in the delayed Vijayadashami rituals performed by the Mysore Royal family at the Palace premises, too left for their camps yesterday. They are Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant) Vikrama, Nishane Aane (Lead Elephant) Gopi and Vijaya. They left for Dubare Elephant Camp.

It may be recalled the other nine Dasara elephants were shifted to their respective jungle camps in lorries after a traditional send-off on Sunday last.

