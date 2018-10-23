City lensman’s photo draws appreciation

Mysuru: The photo of a mother-son, belonging to a Mahout’s family, looking at the illuminated Mysore Palace in awe and wonder during Dasara celebrations, has garnered appreciation.

This photograph clicked by city’s senior photographer Nethra Raju has received appreciation from thousands on social media.

The Mahouts’ families had camped in tents near Kodi Someshwara Temple inside the Palace premises. The city lensman, who was on his way, suddenly saw the mother and son watching the illuminated Palace and captured the rare moment.

“One of my friends had uploaded this photo on the social media. I am very happy that it caught the attention of many people,” he said.

