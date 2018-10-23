City lensman’s photo draws appreciation
News

City lensman’s photo draws appreciation

Mysuru:  The photo of a mother-son, belonging to a Mahout’s family, looking at the illuminated Mysore Palace in awe and wonder during Dasara celebrations, has garnered appreciation.

This photograph clicked by city’s senior photographer  Nethra Raju has received appreciation from thousands on social media.

The Mahouts’ families had camped in tents near Kodi Someshwara Temple inside the Palace premises. The city lensman, who was on his way, suddenly saw the mother and son watching the illuminated Palace and captured the rare moment.

“One of my friends had uploaded this photo on the social media. I am very happy that it caught the attention of many people,” he said.

Follow StarofMysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

October 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching