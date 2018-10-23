‘Knit For Peace’ team from England visits Urdu Primary School

Mysuru: A 15-Member ‘Knit For Peace’ team from England, led by The Green Hotel Charities Advisory Trust Director Dame Hilary Blume visited the Government Urdu Higher Primary School at Nachanahalli Palya on Manandavadi Road here this morning and saw the progress of the children studying in the school.

The Trust, which runs a group of hotels, ploughs all its profits into charitable activities and as part of this, recently donated books to the Library of the school. The Trust is working in co-ordination with RLHP (Rural Literacy and Health Programme), a voluntary Non-Government Organisation (NGO) that identifies the beneficiaries for such programmes.

The Head Mistress of the School Syeda Sadaq Unissa welcomed the team and showed them around the school. She said that the school is run in a rented building with 93 children from standard one to seven studying.

The team asked the children whether the books donated were useful to them and the children replied that inspiring books on the leaders of the nation like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Lal Bahadur Shastri, freedom fighters like Tipu Sultan and Kittur Rani Channamma were all useful, when they read about them.

RLHP Director Saraswathi, who is coordinating the programme, told Star of Mysore that the Trust, whose main focus was on health and education, had so far given books to the libraries in nearly 100 schools in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts through RLHP and nearly 15,000 children had been benefited. The team also saw the kitchen and the kind of food provided to the students and enquired about the children’s background, she added.

School Development Monitoring Committee members Mumtaz and Shamin Taj were also present.