A granary of information on Government Schemes at Dasara Exhibition

Mysuru:  The pavilion of the Department of Information and Public Relations at Dasara Exhibition is literally a granary of information on various schemes of the Government all under one roof.

At the entrance of the stall, visitors will get to see attractive statues of farmers ploughing the field and villagers conducting a meeting (Panchayat) giving a total rural touch to the ambience.

The stall, spanning 40ft x 60ft, has been constructed at a cost of Rs.40 lakh which was inaugurated on Oct.10 by N.R. Vishu Kumar, Director, Department of Information and Public Relations.

The Department aims to provide information on Government schemes to 30 lakh people in 100 days who are expected to visit the Exhibition. The schemes include eradication of unemployment, Janata Darshan, interest-free loans, investment assistance for small traders, training for entrepreneurs, upliftment of  underprivileged class and Israel model of agriculture.

A quick glance can also be had on Mathrusri scheme, Sandhya Suraksha scheme, modification of education system, Hasiru Karnataka and metro rail developments in Bengaluru to cover 95kms.

