‘Dasara expo brims with tourists, courtesy Shakti scheme’

November 5, 2023

Mysuru: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said “Following the launch of Shakti scheme (which provides free travel for women in KSRTC buses) more number of tourists are visiting Mysuru, largely benefitting tourism industry and local vendors, with even Dasara exhibition brimming with tourists.”

Mahadevappa spoke after garlanding the bust of thespian of Kannada filmdom Dr. Rajkumar as part of ‘Kannada Rajyotsava Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ celebrations organised by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) at Dasara exhibition grounds in the city on Thursday.

“The Dasara exhibition will be open for 90 days, with various stalls including over 40 of Government departments, attractively built for the benefit of the visitors. The tourists should make good use of it,” said Dr. Mahadevappa.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Rajesh G. Gowda and others were present.