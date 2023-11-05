KPSC exam: 3,111 out of 5,332 candidates remain absent
November 5, 2023

Mysuru: More than 50 percent of candidates remained absent on the second day of the exam conducted by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at 11 centres across the city today.

A total of 5,332 candidates had enrolled to take exams for 242 Accounts Assistant and 47 Co-operative Society Inspector posts out of which only 2,221 candidates appeared  today and 3,111 candidates remained absent.

Today, exams were held at Maharani’s Art College, Maharaja’s College, Maharaja’s PU College , Govt. PU College at M.G. Koppal, Maharani’s PU College, Govt. PU College in Nazarbad, Maharani’s Science College, Govt. PU College in Kuvempunagar, Govt. First Grade College for Women at Vijayanagar, Devaraja Govt. Independent PU College for Girls at Devaraja Mohalla and Govt. High School at Kailaspuram in city.

Yesterday, 2,580 candidates out of 6,461, who had enrolled for the exam, appeared while 3,881 candidates remained absent. The exam was held at 14 centres across the city.

It is leant that most of the absentees could not write the KPSC exam as banking exam was also held on the same day. Also, candidates were not allowed to take the exam in their home districts.

Though all the exam centres had CCTV cameras, additional cameras were installed, exams were videographed and invigilators with body-worn cameras moved around the room to prevent malpractices.

Jurisdictional Police provided security around the exam centres with Flying Squads giving surprise visits to exam centres.

