Barring green crackers, other crackers banned for Deepavali: MCC

November 5, 2023

Mysuru: Following Supreme Court order, Health Officer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a set of norms to be followed by the people and cracker vendors alike in view of Deepavali festival from Nov. 11 to 15 in the city.

The MCC press release stated that the public are responsible towards abiding by Apex Court order to check sound pollution and air pollution due to bursting of various types of fire crackers considered hazardous to health. “It is permitted to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm, while it is totally prohibited to burst crackers during the remaining hours,” it added.

Barring green crackers, there is a total prohibition on selling and use of other types of crackers. While bursting crackers, precautions should be taken against harming animals, birds, children and elderly persons. There is no permission to burst crackers in and around the restricted zones such as hospitals and educational institutions and other restricted zones.

All green crackers and boxes bear the symbol of ‘green cracker’ along with a QR code and special instructions to public.

Special instructions to vendors

The godowns of cracker vendors will be inspected and sealed if any other banned crackers stock is found other than green crackers. The green crackers will be randomly collected and the decibel level will be tested in accordance with stipulated method and seized if found violating the norms. In case of any violation by selling and hoarding crackers other than green crackers, such vendors will be dealt under Environment Protection Act, added the press release from the MCC Health Officer.