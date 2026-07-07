ECG for Elephants! 

July 7, 2026

Health screening of elephants begins for Mysuru Dasara 2026

Mysuru: The Forest Department has begun comprehensive health screenings of more than 20 elephants at the Mathigodu, Dubare and Rampura elephant camps as part of preparations for the 2026 Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Veterinary teams conducted preliminary examinations before collecting blood and stool samples, which have been sent to laboratories for detailed analysis.

Female elephants are also undergoing pregnancy tests using ultrasound scans, while electrocardiogram (ECG) tests are being conducted for the first time to assess their cardiac health.

At the Dubare Elephant Camp, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan and Veterinary Officer, Office of Conservator of Forest,

Mysore Circle, Dr. A.M. Adarsh examined the health and physical condition of female elephants Hemavathi and Cauvery.

Forest officials told Star of Mysore that the first phase of the exercise is focused on female elephants at the Mathigodu, Dubare and Rampura elephant camps. Health examinations of male elephants will be taken up in the second phase, as the procedures differ significantly from those followed for females.

After the laboratory reports are received, a team led by the Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) will visit the elephant camps to begin shortlisting elephants for this year’s Dasara celebrations.

A preliminary list, along with detailed assessment reports, will then be submitted to the State-level Dasara Elephant Selection Committee for final approval. In a statement, Mysuru Wildlife Division DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda said, this year’s Jumboo Savari will be held nearly 20 days later than it was last year. As a result, process of selecting jumbos has also commenced late.