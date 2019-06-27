Echo of Elephant Drona’s death: HC seeks details on medical facilities at Elephant Camps

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday asked the State to file an affidavit regarding the number of elephant camps run by the State and facilities provided at these camps. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing the Public Interest Litigation filed by city-based advocate N.P. Amruthesh. The Court demanded that the affidavit be filed within four weeks.

The Court also asked the government advocate to provide information on the availability of veterinary doctors in elephant camps. The advocate has asked the State to ensure proper food, water and medical aid to pachyderms at the elephant camps, run by the Forest Department.

Citing the death of Dhrona, a male elephant at Mathigodu elephant camp under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the petitioner alleged that veterinarians posted at various camps were found residing in nearby cities and hence were unable to provide timely care to elephants.

The petitioner also alleged that elephants in the camps were deprived of proper food and medical facilities due to mismanagement by officials and staff. The petitioner alleged that veterinarians posted at various camps were found residing in nearby cities and hence were unable to provide timely care to elephants.

It was alleged that though there are guidelines on providing food and medical care to elephants in such camps, they were deprived of these owing to mismanagement by officials and staff.

The petitioner claimed that many animals had died in Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, and Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru owing to mismanagement allegedly due to rivalry among employees and their differences with the higher officers.

The elephants are not being properly treated in the camps due to issues like non-payment of salaries, non-sanctioning of leaves, and failure to fix service cadre of employees, the petitioner contended.

