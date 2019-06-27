Fear grips Bittangala Government School as wild tusker attacks boy

Virajpet: Yesterday, a school boy was injured when a wild elephant attacked him while he was on his way to school. Today, only 10 students out of 24 in the school attended their classes out of fear.

Like the innocent students, people of Virajpet taluk are living in perpetual fear of wild elephants attacking them, raiding their crops and damaging their houses. The school boy who was injured at Bittangala in Virajpet taluk is 13-year-old Chandan, son of Subash Chandra of Bittangala.

Chandan escaped death by a whisker as the marauding tusker attacked him. The little one was rushed to Virajpet Government Hospital where he was provided first aid and later was shifted to Madikeri District Hospital and from there to Mangaluru for advanced treatment.

Chandan, a 7th standard student at the Government School in Bittangala was proceeding towards his school along with his two brothers and a schoolmate at about 8.15 am through a pathway inside a coffee estate when a wild tusker suddenly charged at them. The tusker picked up Chandan with its trunk and threw him on the roadside and disappeared into the estate.

Chandan’s brothers and schoolmate ran towards safety and informed their parents about the incident. The panicked parents rushed to the spot and shifted Chandan to the Virajpet hospital. After the boy was provided first aid, he was later shifted to Madikeri District Hospital. As Chandan started vomiting due to severe stomach pain, he was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

In another incident, a wild elephant attacked two women labourers, who were working in a farm at Ammathi Vontiangadi near Virajpet. The women escaped miraculously and have been admitted to Virajpet General Hospital.

School strength dwindles from 70 to 24

The strength of Bittangala Government School has reduced from 70 to 24 in three years due to elephant menace. The school which had a strength of 70 students three years ago is now reduced to 24 due to constant fear of elephants, said School Headmistress Kamalakshi.

She said that though repeated complaints have been given to Forest Department regarding elephant menace, officials have failed to take steps to control the menace. She further said that many students are obtaining their Transfer Certificates and are joining Hathur Government School which is about 4 kms from Bittangala School.

Residents of Bittangala said that the elephant menace increases in June and July and most of the students prefer to stay at home due to fear. They said that the elephant menace has intensified in Kodagu district. Villagers said that digging of trenches and solar fencing could not check the menace so far and demanded a permanent solution.

